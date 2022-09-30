Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To Aberdeen Motel Rape

Recognize him or this vehicle?

An alert was issued in Maryland as they seek the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect who is wanted following an incident earlier this month in Harford County.

The Aberdeen Police Department released photos of their suspect and his vehicle as they investigate an alleged rape on Monday, Sept. 12.

Officers responded to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Way shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Aberdeen, where there was a reported rape that had just occurred.

Investigators said that they met with the victim, who provided details of the incident, while officers secured the crime scene for investigators and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police said that through the investigation, officers were able to obtain images of the suspect from the motel surveillance footage that has since been disseminated to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle pictured above has been asked to contact Det. Lightner at the Aberdeen Police Department by calling (410) 272-2121 ext. 160 or emailing CLightner@aberdeenmd.gov.

