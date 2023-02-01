Joppa Man Accused Of Soliciting Teen On Social Media Before Raping Her In Frederick County: PD

Police in Frederick County have apprehended a wanted rape suspect from Harford County who allegedly solicited a 13-year-old girl online, authorities announced.

Edwin Richard Hunt, 43, of Joppa, is facing multiple rape charges after allegedly targeting a teen girl on social media late last month, according to the Frederick Police Department.

On Friday, Jan. 20, detectives from the department's Major Crime Unit were contacted about a ten girl who was solicited and raped by a white man in his 40s who was later identified as Hunt, officials said.

Detectives launched an investigation into the allegations, and learned that the 13-year-old girl met and interacted with Hunt on social media platforms, including Reddit and Snapchat.

It is alleged that Hunt would drive from his home in Joppa to Frederick in order to engage in sexual activities with the teen.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, members of the Frederick Police Department took Hunt into custody in Joppa, and he was charged at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center with:

Four counts of second-degree rape;

Second-degree attempted rape;

Sex offense third degree;

Sexual solicitation of a minor;

Child pornography permit sex subject;

Attempted child pornography permit sex subject.

He made his initial court appearance and is being held without bail.

