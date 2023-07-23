Motorcyclist Injured In I-95 Crash; Lanes, Ramp Blocked In Harford County (Developing)

Traffic was tied up on Sunday, July 23, when first responders were called to a stretch of I-95 in Maryland to assist at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Harford County.

Harford County Fire and EMS personnel were joined by volunteers from the Abington Fire Department and Harford County Department of Emergency Services in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 77A exit at MD-24 in Edgewood.

While the incident was investigated, the right lane on I-95 was closed, as was the left lane for the off ramp, which was blocked.

The details of the crash have not been released, and no information about the victim has been provided.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily voice for updates.

