Major General In US Army Killed In Single-Engine Harford County Plane Crash

Anthony Potts, 59, who lived at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, crash-landed a single-engine plane at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the area of the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre de Grace.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries or serious property damage was reported. He put the plane down in a nearby field to avoid any additional casualties.

A spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim was “Anthony Wayne Potts,” and that he had a local address at Aberdeen Proving Ground, a US Army facility.

Potts was widely identified as a US Army major general who recently retired from his role a Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), after nearly four decades of service.

According to the Army, Potts served as a Program Executive Officer Soldier for years, where he “led the development, delivery and integration of body armor, helmets, sensors and weapons systems, leveraging a squad architecture enabling rapid delivery to the force to ensure a lethal overmatch against current and future threats.”

The veteran, who served a combat tour in Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, also made several deployments in Iraq in multiple roles for the government.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known, and is still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

