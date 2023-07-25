Pilot Killed In Plane Crash Under Investigation In Harford County (Developing)

First responders from across the region were called to the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre de Grace at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, where there was a report of a plane crash that left one dead.

According to officials, crews responded to a single-engine plane that crashed, with the pilot pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was the only occupant of the plane at the time of the crash.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation into the fatal crash continues with members of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

