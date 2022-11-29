Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Cops In Aberdeen Save 'Flash' After It Was Zapped By Power Line

A bird had a close encounter with a jolt of electricity in Maryland, but unlike Barry Allen or Jay Garrick in the comics, this “Flash” didn’t gain any cool superpowers.

While conducting a speed enforcement detail in Aberdeen this week, an officer was caught off guard when there was a bright flash of light nearby - which turned out to be a bird having a close encounter with a live power line.

Officer James Haddix rushed over to investigate the strange scene, where he found a Common Starling that struck the power lines and spiraled down to the ground in some pain before appearing to be completely lifeless.

However, Haddix was able to channel his inner "bird whisperer,” picked up the lifeless bird, and rubbed its belly, suddenly springing it back to life, much to the delight of the responding officers.

“Flash,” as the bird was affectionately dubbed after its brush with death, was able to calmly grab Haddix’s hand in appreciation before standing up - still enjoying the belly rub - before giving the officers a fist bump with its beak and flying off into the sunset.

