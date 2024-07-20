Inmate Death At Harford County Detention Center Was Due To COVID, Sheriff Says

In May, Brittani Ugrotzi was found unresponsive in her cell, and she was later pronounced dead after being treated by staff members and paramedics.

On Saturday, July 20, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced that her death was determined to be "of natural causes with contributing factors of COVID-19 pneumonia with dehydration complicated by opioid withdrawal."

Ugrotzi was booked into the detention center on May 3 on theft charges.

Officials made note that "at the time of her death, she was under the supervision of the medical services provider for medically managed withdraw."

She is the second inmate to die of COVID-19 while in custody at the detention center since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

There was no indication of foul play or suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.