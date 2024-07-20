Partly Cloudy 84°

Inmate Death At Harford County Detention Center Was Due To COVID, Sheriff Says

The detoxing 33-year-old woman who died at the Harford County Detention Center earlier this year was due to natural causes, nothing nefarious, according to the Office of the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Harford County Detention Center

In May, Brittani Ugrotzi was found unresponsive in her cell, and she was later pronounced dead after being treated by staff members and paramedics.

On Saturday, July 20, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced that her death was determined to be "of natural causes with contributing factors of COVID-19 pneumonia with dehydration complicated by opioid withdrawal."

Ugrotzi was booked into the detention center on May 3 on theft charges.

Officials made note that "at the time of her death, she was under the supervision of the medical services provider for medically managed withdraw." 

She is the second inmate to die of COVID-19 while in custody at the detention center since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

There was no indication of foul play or suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

