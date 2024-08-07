Husband, Wife Bilk Elderly Woman Out Of $1M During 'Complex ID, Fraud Scheme:' Harford Sheriff

Devalkumar Harshadkumar Vyas and wife Mamata D. Vyas - who were arrested for a similar scheme in New York last month - preyed on a 73-year-old woman who was convinced to make bitcoin and gold purchases that they then took over the course of a five-week period.

In June, investigators say that the woman received an unsolicited email from erickressman@tuta.io, purportedly from Eric Kressman of the Office of the Inspector General claiming that she was the target of identity theft.

Shortly thereafter, the victim received an unsolicited call from a person identifying himself as "Willy Le," an employee of the Social Security Administration.

"Le" was able to provide the woman with detailed information about her bank accounts, and advised that she had to transfer it to him for safekeeping, imploring her to keep the entire situation confidential.

After that call, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that she made multiple transactions over five weeks, including deposits into a bitcoin machine and purchases of gold.

She met with the suspects on five different occasions to hand over the gold and cash, resulting in a total loss of over a million dollars.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspects were driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox that was registered to Devalkumar Harshadkumar Vyas.

Further investigation found that Vyas and his wife were involved in a similar crime in New York state. Both husband and wife were arrested on Wednesday, July 10, by the New York State Police and charged there.

Late last month, Devalkumar Vyas was interviewed by members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, where he admitted to his role in the fraud scheme in Maryland.

Now, detectives are concerned there may be other victims of the couple who have not yet come forward.

While an arrest has been made, the sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation, they added.

Anyone who may have been victimized in a similar scheme has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 836-5428.

