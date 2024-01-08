Harford County Public Schools Closing Three Hours Early On Tuesday Due To Expected Storm

The Harford County Public Schools and offices will be closing three hours early on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and there will be no afterschool activities or daycare, according to the district.

"The timing of this storm would have an impact on the dismissal process and consequent bus routes and activities," school officials said. "Our goal with this advance notice is to ensure the safety of our students and staff while also providing families an opportunity to plan ahead for this unexpected change in schedule."

Monday's sunny skies are expected to make way to a wintry mix beginning on Tuesday morning throughout the DMV area. Some parts of the region could see more than two inches of rain, according to forecasters.

A flood watch and wind advisory were also put in effect beginning Tuesday afternoon and ending Wednesday morning.

