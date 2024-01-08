Tracking Impactful Storm Blasting Region With Rain, Heavy Winds: Weather Service

Monday, Jan. 8 will be mostly sunny with a high near 45 while Tuesday, Jan. 9 will be cloudy with a high closer to 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Maryland could see rain mixed with snow after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The rest of the state and the Washington DC and northern Virginia areas will see mostly rain, but there could be lots of it, the NWS said.

A map released by the NWS calls for between 2.1 and 2.8 inches of rain across the DMV.

A flood watch and wind advisory were in effect beginning Tuesday afternoon and ending Wednesday morning.

