Explosions Heard Near Harford Memorial Hospital Under Investigation (Developing)

The Susquehanna Hose Company was called to the Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a fire alarm, as well as reports of two explosions that were heard in the area.

Officials say that the "explosions" may have been from an outside transformer, though the situation remains under investigation.

Multiple trucks were sent to the area as a precaution to assist staff at the hospital. No other details were released early on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.