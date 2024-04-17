Canine, Drone, Help Apprehend Home Invading Sexual Assault Suspect In Harford County

For the second time in a week, deputies were able to deploy drone technology - with an assist from a police K9 - to track down a man wanted for a home invasion and alleged sexual assault in Edgewood.

It was the second time in a week that investigators were able to use the tech to apprehend a wanted criminal.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 13, deputies were called to investigate a home invasion and reported sexual assault in the 600 block of Crossgate Avenue, prompting officers to take all the tools out of their tool belt to track down the assailant.

Officials say that a K9 unit and drone were "swiftly deployed," and while the dog tracked the suspect, the drone was able to provide aerial support. The wanted party was spotted by the canine's holder, at which point he fled on foot, though he was not quick enough to escape the drone, which trailed him to an area home.

The K9 team was provided his location, where they were able to locate, and apprehend him without incident, even after he changed clothes in a failed attempt at subterfuge, and officials said that "without the use of the drone, the suspect would have possibly escaped apprehension."

“These types of crimes are what keep citizens awake at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said. "The fear that someone will enter their home and bring harm to their families is real.

"We anticipated that integrating drones into our patrol strategies would transform policing and enhance our abilities to keep our community safe.

"These two instances underscore the value of investing time, resources, and funds into this technology which resulted in the swift and safe apprehension of these suspects."

