An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff's Office regarding Tyler Lynn Wilson, who was reported missing on Friday out of Aberdeen.

Wilson was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 1 in the 700 block of Wineberry Way.

She was last seen wearing a pink puffy coat with a gray hoodie underneath, blue leggings, and black Yeezy shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the teen or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling (410) 612-1717 or 911.

