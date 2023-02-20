Teen To Be Charged As An Adult For Triple Stabbing In Maryland: Sheriff

The investigation into a triple stabbing involving teens located at a Frederick County party led to charges for a fourth who will be charged as an adult on multiple assault charges in Carroll County, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office announced.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 members of the Carroll County and Frederick County sheriff’s offices responded along with officers from the Mt. Airy Police Department to the area of the 14000 block of Shirley John Road to investigate a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, investigators found one 19-year-old who suffered a significant stab wound and had to be airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by state police, officials said. Further investigation found two other teen victims who were rushed to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

According to the Carrol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the investigation led detectives to identify a 17-year-old boy from Olney as a suspect, and he was quickly apprehended.

The investigation determined that the actual assault happened in the 6000 block of Buffalo Road in Carroll County, according to officials, not at the party, prompting the joint investigation.

After being arrested, the teen was charged as an adult with:

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

No information about a return court date has been released.

