Parolee Hiding In Closet Killed By Police In Frederick After Pulling Knife, Officials Say

A wanted man was killed by police in an officer-involved shooting in Frederick on Saturday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said that officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North East Street to locate an individual who was wanted for a parole violation.

Upon arrival, officers were met at the front door by a woman, and when they entered the home, they found their wanted suspect attempting to hide in a closet, at which point he pulled out a knife.

Officers ordered that the suspect - whose name has not been released - drop the blade, but he did not, and officers fired multiple shots at him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lando said.

“It is important to note that officers immediately after firing the shots rendered aid and performed CPR to the best of their abilities,” the chief continued. “They then called for an ambulance and did all they could to resuscitate him because the injuries were too severe.”

The officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division (IID) and Maryland State Police, who were already called to the scene as of 8:30 p.m on Saturday night.

Lando said that he is unable to released any additional details on Saturday “out of respect to the family of the deceased and to allowed the IID do their job from here.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

