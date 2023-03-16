Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Wife Accidentally Backs Over Him In Urbana Driveway, Sheriff Says

Zak Failla
One person was killed in the second fatal crash of the day in Frederick County.
One person was killed in the second fatal crash of the day in Frederick County. Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Thursday proved to be a hectic one for first responders in Frederick County who were called to investigate a pair of violent crashes that left at least one dead.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 4200 block of Araby Church Road in Urbana, for a reported vehicle incident after his wife accidentally ran him over in their driveway.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s wife was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when she accidentally backed over him in their driveway at the edge of the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel, and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

His name and age have not been released, pending next of kin notifications.

It was the second serious crash reported in Frederick County on Thursday, after a crash on Baltimore National Pike in Myersville that was reportedly fatal involving a car and truck.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

