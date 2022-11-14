Decomposed Body Found Behind Middletown Grocery Store Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Authorities say that they are actively working to identify a decomposing body and have multiple leads after it was found behind a supermarket in Maryland.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind Safeway.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that they found the body decomposing behind the building alongside a 9mm handgun and backpack.

Detectives say that they are actively working to identify the body “and have several leads.”

No other information was released by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-123850.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

