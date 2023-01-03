Child Porn-Producing Predator In MD Gets Decades Behind Bars For Exploiting Young Girls

Federal authorities in Maryland say that a registered sex offender with a checkered criminal history in the region will spend decades behind bars for sexually exploiting two young girls into producing child pornography.

Frederick County resident Dennis James Harrison, 40, of Rocky Ridge, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing child porn involving two minors who were between the ages of 10 and 12 years old at the time, according to federal officials.

According to his guilty plea, Harrison admitted to sexually exploiting his victims for years between 2018 and 2021.

Specifically, prosecutors say that between September 2020 and August 2021, Harrison engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl who lived in Pennsylvania, where he would pick her up and bring back to Maryland for his exploits.

Harrison also admitted to producing photos and video of his sexual abuse of the first minor, who he enticed to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

The plea agreement also states that Harrison used a hidden camera and mobile phone in 2018 to produce multiple images of his second victim nude and partially nude in a bedroom and bathroom in Pennsylvania and a bathroom in Maryland without her consent.

In August 2021, a search warrant at Harrison's Maryland home led to the recovery of a cellphone and other digital devices that contained evidence of his sexual abuse and exploitation.

He was also in possession of multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children, including some infants and toddlers. In total, more than 14,000 files of child pornography were found on Harrison’s devices.

Upon his release, Harrison - who has a previous conviction in Adams County, Pennsylvania for child porn possession and was a registered sex offender there - will also have to register in Maryland at any place he lives, works, or is a student.

