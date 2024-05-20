Ana Cecilia Gonzalez, 50, was convicted of second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault following a two-day bench trial after she was identified by a child as their abuser.

According to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, in July last year, a student in an area elementary school advised a teacher, counselor, and School Resource Officer that she "did not feel safe," and that Gonzalez had hit her and verbally abused her on a regular basis.

Following the disclosure by the child, an investigation was launched by Child Protective Services and the Frederick Police Department that resulted in Gonzalez being apprehended.

Bond was revoked after the guilty finding, and officials say that Gonzalez will remain incarcerated pending her sentencing.

