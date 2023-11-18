Former Emmitsburg Commissioner Accused Of Assaulting Teen Son: Frederick County Sheriff

Joseph Anthony Ritz III, 47, a former town commissioner in Emmitsburg, is facing multiple assault charges for allegedly striking his teen son, a spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

On Friday night, deputies were called to the 200 block of North Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg, where there was a reported domestic incident in progress.

During the investigation, officials say that Ritz, a former Emmittsburg Town Commissioner allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old son, who had visual marks present from the incident when deputies arrived.

The nature of dispute or injuries to the child were not disclosed by the sheriff's office.

Paramedics responded to the home to examine the child, though his mother opted against sending him to the hospital for treatment or evaluation.

Ritz was arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree assault. No information about his next court appearance was released.

A Democrat, Ritz was first elected in 2014 in Emmitsburg.

