Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado.

Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

A “flood watch” is in effect for portions of the Baltimore and Washington Metropolitan areas until midnight on Monday, Sept. 12, which could potentially produce damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado, officials said.

In Maryland, the National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles County, while in Virginia, it was extended to Southeastern Fairfax and Prince William counties until 5:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

"For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” a statement from the National Weather Service reads. “Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," the agency continued. "Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.