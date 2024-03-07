Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Vehicles Being Repaired In Waldorf Building Destroyed By Blaze: Fire Marshal

No additional repairs will be required for several vehicles that were destroyed when a blaze broke out in a Waldorf garage.

The aftermath of the fire in Waldorf

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
The Maryland Fire Marshal believes the flames that tore through an outbuilding on Old Washington Road in Waldorf were accidental in nature, but still caused thousands in damages and turned three vehicles and the structure into a smoldering wreck.

It took more than four dozen members of the Waldorf Volunter Fire Department and nearby agencies approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but the damage had already been done.

According to investigators, the building was being used for vehicle repairs at the time the fire broke out. 

No injuries were reported.

