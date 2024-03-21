Teen Months From HS Graduation Remembered As 'Smart Young Man' Following Fatal Waldorf Shooting

Jayden Samari Reed, 18, was murdered on Saturday, March 16 during an incident in the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place In Waldorf, officials say.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after 8 p.m. on the night of the shooting to investigate reported gunshots, and when they arrived, found Reed inside the vehicle suffering from multiple injuries.

The Waldorf resident was pronounced dead while paramedics were providing first aid.

Days later, friends and neighbors are coming together, raising more than $2,800 in the aftermath of his death to support the mourning family.

"Jayden was a smart young man, with a promising future, on track to a Spring 2024 high school graduation," organizers of a fundraiser for the family said.

"His sudden departure has left a profound void in our lives, but we are determined to honor his memory and provide assistance to his grieving family and friends during this challenging time."

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone interested in donating to the family can do so here.

