Teen Killed, Man Injured In Double Shooting During Suspected Drug Deal In Waldorf, Sheriff Says

Jayden Samari Reed has been identified as the teen who was shot and killed on Saturday night in the 11300 block of Snow Owl Place in Waldorf, officials say.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after 8 p.m. on March 16 to investigate reported gunshots, and when they arrived, found Reed inside the vehicle suffering from multiple injuries.

The Waldorf resident was pronounced dead while paramedics were providing first aid.

The preliminary investigation determined that shots were fired during a possible drug deal in which Reed was struck and a second man was also hit, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Det. Johnson at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6453.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.