Mostly Cloudy 58°

SHARE

Student Subdued After Striking Officer During Pot Bust At Charles County Middle School

A School Resource Officer assigned to a Charles County middle school had to go to extreme measures to subdue an unruly student who was busted with weed on Monday morning.

John Hanson Middle School
John Hanson Middle School Photo Credit: Charles County Public Schools
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Administrators at the John Hanson Middle School were advised early on Monday, May 1 that a student was in possession of suspected cannabis, prompting further investigation that led to a wild scene.

When confronted by officials, the student reportedly became aggressive with school employees and the School Resource Officer assigned to the building, refusing to follow their commands.

As additional officers arrived at the school, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen became violent and struck one officer, prompting him to use a Taser-like device to take the student safely into custody.

Paramedics responded to the school and evaluated the student, who was uninjured, though he was charged with second-degree assault, disruption of school activities, and other related charges.

The student also faces discipline from Charles County Public Schools.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE