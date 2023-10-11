Second Shooter Wanted For Fatal Bar Fight Found In VA, Charged With Murder In Charles County

Dominique Alonza Stewart, 54, of District Heights, joins White Plains resident James Fred Coffen behind bars for their roles in a shooting that killed two during a bar fight at Jimmie's Paddock.

Young mother Mariah Termetrice Logan, 27, of Waldorf, and Indian Head resident Paul Ernest Fleming, 36, have been identified by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as the two people who were shot and killed during the incident in White Plains.

Investigators say that there was an altercation inside the building that spilled outside, with both Fleming and Coffen leaving the business, at which point gunshots rang out.

Fleming was struck outside Jimmie's Paddock, and one of the stray bullets entered the business and hit Logan, who was inside.

Both were treated and rushed to area hospitals by first responders, where they both died of their injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, Coffen was arrested, and it was later determined that Stewart also fired rounds from a handgun during the incident, though it is unclear who fired the shots that struck their two victims.

Coffen was charged with first- second-degree murder, and other offenses.

After being identified as a suspect, Stewart was also hit with similar charges after being tracked down in Virginia and extradited back to Charles County this week.

No information about their upcoming court dates has been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.