Mother Of Three Mourned After Being Killed By Stray Bullet During Bar Fight In Charles County

Waldorf resident Mariah Logan was inside Jimmie's Paddock in White Plains when an altercation spilled outside the bar and shots were fired, killing two people.

James Coffen and Paul Fleming reportedly got into a disagreement shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 29, and during a subsequent squabble in the parking lot, the former allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, one of which went into the bar and struck Logan - who had no involvement in the incident - and died from her injuries.

In the days after her death, support has swelled for the mother of three after the family was "blindsided by his loss."

Logan was reportedly remembered during a ceremony on Sunday night just two days after she was killed by the stray bullet, leaving behind her children, all of whom are under the age of 10.

"Mariah was a loving mother of three small children who miss her dearly," organizers of a GoFundMe on her family's behalf posted. "We are asking for assistance with funeral and burial cost. Any amount that can be donated will be appreciated. All donations will be sent to the Ellis family directly."

As of Monday, Oct. 2, nearly 60 donors have pledged nearly $3,500 for Logan's family in just twi days since the fundraiser was established.

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

