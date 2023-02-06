Pre-Planned Middle School Fight, Knife On Student Lead To Busy Day For Charles County Sheriff

Middle school students in Charles County kept the sheriff’s office busy on Monday as deputies responded to a pre-planned fight and busted a teen with a knife while on campus, authorities say.

The long day for members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began early on Monday, Feb. 6 at Davis Middle School, when administrators were advised that a student was in possession of a knife.

Investigators were able to locate the student and seized the knife while the students were in the lunch room.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student cannot be criminally charged due to his age under Maryland law, though his parents were notified and a report was filed to the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

Later in the day, deputies responded to Milton Somers Middle School, when some students were involved in a pre-arranged fight that made the rounds on social media.

Investigators said that the fight was scheduled to take place after classes were dismissed, but it broke out earlier in the day outside a classroom, leaving two students with minor injuries.

The parents of both students involved were also contacted.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said that “Parents are urged to monitor their children’s phones and activity and talk with them about inappropriate behavior, such as assaults, and the criminal charges they could face and or disciplinary action they could receive at the school.”

