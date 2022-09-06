Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
Knife, Stun Gun Recovered From Charles County HS Student: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The weapons siezed by the Thomas Stone High School student. The weapons siezed by the Thomas Stone High School student.
The weapons siezed by the Thomas Stone High School student. Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff
Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf
Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high school student in Maryland may face criminal charges after bringing weapons to school, authorities said.

A school administrator at the Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf was notified of a student in possession of a knife and stun gun at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both weapons were recovered without incident, officials noted.

The school’s resource officer is conducting an investigation and, upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges against the student, According to Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office.

It is the second violent incident at the school this week after a violent fight broke out among students resulting in a teacher having to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while attempting to break the altercation up.

Anyone with information regarding the latest incident has been asked to contact Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigator Lewis Payne by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0452.

