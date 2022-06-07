Resource Officer, Admins, Investigating Assault At Charles County HS

Books, desks, and chairs were all used as weapons when a melee broke out in a Maryland high school that left a student and staff member hospitalized.

In Charles County, a fight broke out shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf after a student struck another in the head with a book that was thrown inside a classroom.

According to a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, a group of students proceeded to confront the one who threw the book, and a dispute broke out.

During the incident, desks and chairs were thrown around the classroom and at students attempting to flee the room to safety, she said.

Officials said that a staff member in the room had to be flown to an area hospital after being knocked into a locker and suffering a non-life-threatening injury during the fight, which was eventually broken up by School Resource Officers and other members of the staff.

The student who was initially struck by the book was also transported by paramedics to the hospital.

Investigators did not release the name of the student or staff member who suffered injuries.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that a school resource officer is conducting an investigation, and upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0452.

The investigation is ongoing.

