Police Seeking Witnesses To Crash That Left Passenger With Critical Injuries In Charles County

At least that's what the Charles County Sheriff's Office is imploring as they seek witnesses to a crash in Waldorf on Sunday afternoon that left a 49-year-old with critical injuries.

Patrol officers were called at around 3;30 p.m. on March 3 to the intersection of Middletown Road and McDaniel Road, where the driver of a Kia K5 was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by a Volkswagen ID.4.

A passenger in the Kia was evaluated and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, though their condition was not available on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are now seeking the public's assistance as they continue to probe the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the events leading up to it has been asked to contact PFC Skodzinski at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-3056.

