Police ID 16-Year-Old Waldorf Girl Stabbed To Death In NW DC; Teen Suspect In Custody

Waldorf resident Naima Liggon has been identified by the Metropolitan Police as the teen who was killed by another 16-year-old on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Police say that at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, detectives were called to the 1900 block of 14th Street NW to investigate reports of a girl who had been repeatedly stabbed outside an area business.

Liggon was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle, they noted, where she later died from her injuries. Her assailant was tracked down, arrested, and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

At the time of her arrest, the girl was armed with a knife, police added.

Her death came on the eve of the first day of school in Charles County, where she was set to begin another year at Thomas Stone High School.

Principal Sharif Pearl issued a letter to the community once Liggon’s death was confirmed, calling it “heartbreaking” and adding that there were additional counselors and staff recruited for the first day of classes to help students.

"This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year," Pearl said. "Please keep Naima's family, friends, loved ones and our school community in your thoughts and prayers."

