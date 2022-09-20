Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials.

Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Investigators said that shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area after observing a speeding driver - later identified as Rogers - crossing the intersection.

During the subsequent stop, police said that the officer detected “a strong odor of burnt marijuana” and further investigation led to the seizure of 57 grams of suspected pot that was packaged in several plastic baggies, and a loaded gun that was found in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Rogers was charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

No return court date has been announced.

