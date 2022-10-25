Contact Us
Speeding Driver Killed After Losing Control Of Infiniti, Striking Tree In Waldorf: State Police

Zak Failla
The driver was killed near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Pinefield Road in Waldorf.
Authorities say that a 24-year-old Maryland man was killed after speeding and crashing his Infiniti into a tree in Charles County near a busy intersection.

Mechanicsville resident Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly before noon on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Maryland Route 5 and Minefield Road in Waldorf, according to state police investigators.

Troopers say that the preliminary investigation by members of the La Plata Barrack and State Police CRASH Team determined that Thompson was speeding in a 2013 Infiniti G37 north on Route 5 when he lost control, caromed off of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

It is unclear what caused Thompson to lose control before the fatal collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team by calling (301) 392-1231. 

