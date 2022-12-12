Husband Accused Of Gunning Down Wife By Charles County Sheriff During Welfare Check In Waldorf

A 33-year-old Charles County man has been charged in connection to his wife’s death, the sheriff’s office announced.

Waldorf resident Travis Edward Paschal Wood is facing multiple murder charges following a weekend investigation into his wife’s suspicious death, according to authorities.

Police investigators say that shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station in Waldorf were called to Wood’s home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive to do a welfare check.

Upon arrival, responding officers said that they found Shawnda Wood, 32, shot and killed, leading deputies to identify Travis Wood as a suspect. He was arrested without incident later on Friday afternoon.

Wood was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Weapons offenses.

He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Weaver at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6571 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

