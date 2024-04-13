Keyon Slaughter, 27, was arraigned on Friday on an indictment charging him with the December 2022 murder of Dana Bailey, Jr. after confronting him in the Southeast DC apartment he shared with his wife.

According to court documents, early on Dec. 5, 2022, Slaughter entered Bailey's apartment after the latter learned of his wife's affair with him earlier that year.

During that incident, it is alleged that Slaughter confronted and shot Bailey once in the chest, killing him, and then fled to North Carolina.

However, before he died, Bailey identified his killer as the murderer to a responding police officer by using Slaughter's nickname, "Papi," ultimately leading to his apprehension.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 conviction for armed robbery in Charles County, officials noted.

The Waldorf resident was charged in the indictment with:

First-degree premeditated murder while armed;

First‑degree felony murder while armed;

First-degree burglary while armed;

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted person, punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

Slaughter was arrested in July last year and has been held pending his trial. The shooting is still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

