Gun-Toting Felon Found Asleep In Woman's Laundry Room Busted Returning To Crime Scene: Sheriff

A convicted felon who broke into a Charles County home and fell asleep on the job is facing multiple assault and weapons charges following a strange and scary series of events that played out in Bryans Road.

Avery Dwayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road, was arrested following an incident shortly before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the 3000 block of Shurbeys Place, according to a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office this week.

Officials say that on the night of the break-in, a homeowner walked into her laundry room and found Lancaster, someone she knows, sleeping on the floor.

When she confronted him, it is alleged that Lancaster drew a gun, pointed it at the homeowner and threatened her before fleeing the area.

A canvas of the area by responding officers did not turn up Lancaster, though a warrant was sought and obtained for his arrest.

Days later, Lancaster returned to the scene of the crime and was caught standing outside of the woman’s home observing it on Saturday, Feb. 18. Officers were able to respond and took him into custody, at which point they found a loaded gun in his coat pocket.

Officials noted that Lancaster is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Lancaster was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

First-degree assault;Gun-

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction;

Second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm during a crime;

Burglary;

Other related charges.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a judge ordered that Lancaster could be released from custody provided he wore an electronic monitor pending his next court appearance.

