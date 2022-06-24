Contact Us
Breaking News: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade
Engine Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To RV In Charles County

Zak Failla
The fire broke out in the engine compartment of the RV in Charles County.
The fire broke out in the engine compartment of the RV in Charles County. Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

An RV suffered extensive damage in Maryland when an unexpected fire sparked in the engine block of the vehicle.

A 1994 Overland Class A RV parked in Charles County on Jimmy Greens Place in La Plata went up in flames shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 24, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire sparked in the engine compartment, which quickly spread to other parts of the vehicle after being reported to officials by the RV’s owner.

It took approximately 10 firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department an estimated 20 minutes to knock down the flames, which caused $20,000 in damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal's Southern Regional Office, by calling (443) 550-6835.

