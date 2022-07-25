Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Convict Busted With Ghost Gun, PCP Attempting To Flee From Officers In Charles County: Sheriff

Malik Rashaad Dickey
Malik Rashaad Dickey Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A convict from Prince George's County is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal "ghost gun" and PCP in Charles County, authorities announced.

District Heights resident Malik Rashaad Dickey, 26, was apprehended by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after attempting to flee from officers who were conducting a traffic stop on Crain Highway in Waldorf, officials said.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22 in the 2900 block of Crain Highway, during which, Dickey allegedly jumped out, grabbed a handgun that was in his waistband, and threw it before fleeing on foot.

Dickey was ultimately apprehended without incident, and investigators seized a polymer 9mm ghost gun - meaning the gun did not have a serial number - as well as phencyclidine (PCP), according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators noted that Dickey was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a disqualifying criminal conviction.

On Monday, July 25, officials said that a judge ordered Dickey could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

