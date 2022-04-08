Contact Us
Police & Fire

Bout Of Jealousy Leads To Shooting During Domestic-Related Incident In Waldorf: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Jonathan Blades
Jonathan Blades Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A domestic-related incident involving a convicted felon who answered the door of a friend’s house in Maryland while brandishing a handgun led to a shooting that hospitalized one, authorities said.

Waldorf resident Jonathan Blades, 38, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting someone at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation into the shooting determined that a man - whose name has not been released - went to a house where he thought a female acquaintance was, and knocked on the front door.

Instead of his female friend, investigators said that Blade allegedly answered the door, armed with a gun.

The two began arguing in the doorway, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, at which point Blade allegedly fired it, striking the other man, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Blade was apprehended and charged with:

  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, a judge ordered Blades to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

