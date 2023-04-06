Attempted Murder Suspect Among Three Busted With Heroin, Syringes During Waldorf Stop: Sheriff

An attempted murder suspect and two others are facing charges in Charles County after being busted with drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Waldorf.

Raymond Keith Meredith, 53, of Waldorf, was one of three occupants of a car that was stopped in the area of Ashford Circle and Altenburg Court earlier this week, leading to his arrest, as well as the apprehension of two others, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 6.

While approaching the vehicle during the stop, deputies said that they identified Meredith, who had an open warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder. They also found multiple syringes, drug paraphernalia, heroin and crack-cocaine inside the car.

Meredith was arrested and charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Other charges in connection to the March 28 shooting.

Others in the car, White Plains resident Dealing Kyle Sweet, 34, and 64-year-old Albert Grandson Lee James, of Waldorf, were also taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs.

Sweet and James were later released from the Charles County Center Detention Center, while Meredith was ordered by a judge to be held without bond as the investigation into the attempted murder on Falcon Place continues.

