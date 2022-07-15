Contact Us
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To 'Violent Assault' In Charles County

Andrew William Sloop
Andrew William Sloop Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for an assault.

Indian Head resident Andrew William Sloop, 34, is at large and is wanted in connection violent incident in Charles County.

Investigators described Sloop as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 155 pounds. Officials noted that it is unknown if he is still in the area or if he left the region in a vehicle.

No other descriptive information was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Sloop or his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. 

