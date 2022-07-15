Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To 'Violent Assault' In Charles County

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for an assault.

Indian Head resident Andrew William Sloop, 34, is at large and is wanted in connection violent incident in Charles County.

Investigators described Sloop as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 155 pounds. Officials noted that it is unknown if he is still in the area or if he left the region in a vehicle.

No other descriptive information was provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Sloop or his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.