News

Summer School Student In Charles County Set Off Fireworks Inside Building, Forcing Evacuation

Zak Failla

Westlake High School
Westlake High School Photo Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Summer school was off with a bang in Maryland, literally.

One student put on a belated Fourth of July show, setting off fireworks in the main lobby of an area high school, according to school officials.

The Charles County Board of Education said that a student at Westlake High School attending the summer school program allegedly lit fireworks in the main lobby of the building early on Wednesday, July 6.

As a precaution, officials said that students and staff were temporarily evacuated from the high school, though fire response was not required inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

School resource officers at the school are investigating the incident, and police cleared the building late on Wednesday morning for students and staff to return to class.

