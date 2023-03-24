Pepper Spray Deployed By Student During Latest Incident At Charles County School: Sheriff

Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has once again been called in to investigate an incident involving raucous students, this time with one deploying pepper spray during a fight.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that a fight broke out between two students, during which, one of them pulled out the weapon, exposing numerous students who were standing nearby to the pepper spray.

No injuries were reported, and the School Resource Officer assigned to the building has launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials noted that due to Maryland law, neither student will face criminal charges because of their age, though the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted to have the incident on record.

The students will; however, face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools.

