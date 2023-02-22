Grown Man Posing As Teen Online Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In Charles County: Sheriff

Police say that an adult man from Prince George's County who posed as a teenager to seduce a 13-year-old girl he met online has been charged with rape in Charles County.

Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, is in custody on Wednesday, Feb. 22 following an investigation into a reported rape involving a teenager last week in Waldorf.

According to investigators, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the 13-year-old girl reported a rape that had happened days earlier in the 5300 block of Woodgate Lane in Waldorf involving an adult - later identified as Hemphill - she met on the Internet who claimed that purportedly was 19.

The investigation led members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to identify the Upper Marlboro resident as a suspect in the sexual assault, and he was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and charged with:

Second-degree rape;

Sexual solicitation of a minor;

“Related charges.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a district court judge ordered that Hemphill be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. No return court date has been announced by authorities.

Detectives are now investigating to determine if Hemphill had any other victims. Anyone whose child may have had contact with rape suspect has been advised to speak with their children about the matter.

Anyone with information about possible additional victims has been asked to contact Det. Sapienza at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6554 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

