Man Pointed Gun At Drivers, Terrorized Car Dealership In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Waldorf resident Rodriguez Cornelius Hagens was arrested following a strange scene that played out along Crain Highway and then inside the showroom of the dealership, sending some employees fleeing while others were forced to barricade in offices for fear of their safety.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man - later identified as Hagens - walking along the road and pointing a weapon at drivers, attempting to get them to stop.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, none of the drivers stopped, and instead, Hagens crossed the highway and went to the car dealership, where he initially pointed his gun at an employee.

"The suspect continued to walk throughout the showroom, crouching behind cubicles with the gun," investigators said. "Employees of the dealership fled while others barricaded themselves inside offices."

Two deputies arrived at the dealership and directed Hagens to the ground, at which point backup arrived, Hagens was apprehended, and a semi-automatic weapon was recovered in the area.

During a search of a hotel where Hagens was staying, deputies also recovered drugs and more ammunition. He was apprehended and taken to an area hospital and treated for a laceration he sustained before he was arrested.

After being released from the hospital, Hagens was arrested and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Reckless endangerment and other related charges.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending his bond review hearing scheduled for Friday, March 1.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.