Dog Walker Who Shot DC Firefighter In Charles County Charged With Murder, Sheriff Says

Carlos Lavanto Garner, 37, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old DC Firefighter/EMT Carl Francis Braxton during a standoff in Charles County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday.

Both men are from Bryans Road.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, to check in on a domestic incident, and while en route to investigate the assault, the deputies received reports of gunshots ringing out in the same block.

Upon arrival, they found Braxton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Later that afternoon, the sheriff's office said that the initial investigation determined that Braxton was reported to have been involved in an incident inside their Bryans Road townhouse.

He reportedly assaulted his girlfriend, who was able to get free and fled, at which point she ran into a man walking his dog.

According to witnesses, Braxton became aggressive and threatened to harm the man walking his dog, at which point he took out a gun and shot Braxton.

Officials made note that the man has a permit to carry the weapon and he remained at the scene until officers arrived to investigate.

At the time of his death, Braxton was serving with the Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the agency after graduating in 2015. He is survived by his two sons.

The case was reviewed by the Charles County State's Attorney, and earlier this month, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Garner with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and felony use of a firearm.

No information about his next court date has been released by the sheriff's office. The shooting remains under investigation.

