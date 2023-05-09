DC Firefighter Accused Of Assaulting GF Before Being Shot By Dog Walker In Bryans Road: Sheriff

DC Firefighter/EMT Carl Francis Braxton was shot at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8 near the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road during a domestic incident that ended violently.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the area to investigate a reported domestic assault, and while en route, they received a report of gunshots coming from the same block, authorities say.

Upon arrival, officers found Braxton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Sedgemore Place and Matthews Road.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Later on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said that the initial investigation determined that Braxton was reported to have assaulted inside their Bryans Road townhouse.

The girlfriend was able to get free and fled, at which point she ran into a man walking his dog.

According to witnesses, Braxton became aggressive and threatened to harm the man walking his dog, at which point he took out a gun and shot Braxton.

Officials made note that the man has a permit to carry the weapon and he remained at the scene until officers arrived to investigate.

"At this time there is no indication any of the involved subjects were known to the man," investigators said. "Detectives are consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing."

At the time of his death, Braxton was serving with the Engine Company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the agency after graduating in 2015. He is survived by his two sons..

