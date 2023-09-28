Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Maryland Deli

A lucky Maryland Lottery player is sitting on a Powerball ticket worth a million dollars and may not know about it as the jackpot continues to approach record numbers.

Lottery officials are on the lookout for a big winner who bought a $1 million ticket at Duck In II Convenience located at 5610 Market Street in Snow Hill for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Sept. 27 drawing were 01-07-46-47-63 with a Powerball of 07 and a Power Play multiplier of X3.

A $50,000 ticket was also purchased at Wesley's Restaurant on Telegraph Road in Elkton, marking the 52nd third-tier Powerball winner of the year.

Since no jackpot winner hit all of the numbers, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $925 million, with a cash value of $432.4 million, the fourth-largest jackpot in US history.

