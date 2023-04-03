Tornados Touch Down In Cecil County During Weekend Storm: NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the wicked weather over the weekend produced a small tornado that was reported in northern Maryland.

An “EF1” tornado with winds peaking around 90 mph touched down in Cecil County just east of Rising Sun between 6:35 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 after forming as a result of a cluster of thunderstorms that rolled through the region.

As the cell of storms moved east, weather officials said that it began to show signs of rotation near the Village of Calvert east of the intersection of Chandlee Road and Telegraph Road.

Officials said that multiple power poles were snapped, and trees were uprooted by the tornado as it moved east along Telegraph Road toward Rosebank United Methodist Church.

From there, the tornado traveled southeast, toppling more trees and causing minor structural damage near the Calvert Regional Park, Cecil Arena, and Rising Sun High School.

In total, more than 100 trees were damaged throughout the area, and smaller foliage was uprooted, leaving the area littered with small tree debris. Some homes also suffered structural damage.

At Calvert Regional Park, portable toilets were blown more than 300 yards into a field, and a sign blew off Cecil Arena. A small barn also collapsed as the tornado moved further east toward Dr. Miller Road before the tornado moved on.

